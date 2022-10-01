Overview of Dr. Melin Tan-Geller, MD

Dr. Melin Tan-Geller, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in White Plains, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center.



Dr. Tan-Geller works at ENT and Allergy Associates - White Plains in White Plains, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vocal Cord Polyp, Nosebleed and Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.