Dr. Melin Tan-Geller, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in White Plains, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center.
Dr. Tan-Geller's Office Locations
ENT and Allergy Associates - White Plains222 Bloomingdale Rd Fl 2, White Plains, NY 10605 Directions (914) 949-3888
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tan Geller is the Best!!!!!
About Dr. Melin Tan-Geller, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1548318017
Education & Certifications
- New York Eye And Ear Infirmary
- Boston University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tan-Geller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tan-Geller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tan-Geller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tan-Geller has seen patients for Vocal Cord Polyp, Nosebleed and Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tan-Geller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Tan-Geller. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tan-Geller.
