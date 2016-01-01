Dr. Melina Aguinaga-Meza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aguinaga-Meza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melina Aguinaga-Meza, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Melina Aguinaga-Meza, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Warrensville Heights, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from San Fernando Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.
Dr. Aguinaga-Meza works at
Cleveland Clinic South Pointe20000 Harvard Ave, Warrensville Heights, OH 44122 Directions (216) 279-4057Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Female
- 1013127331
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hlth System|Henry Ford Hosp Heart & Vasc Inst
- Henry FordHosp
- Henry FordHosp
- San Fernando Faculty Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aguinaga-Meza has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aguinaga-Meza accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aguinaga-Meza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aguinaga-Meza works at
Dr. Aguinaga-Meza has seen patients for Sinus Tachycardia and Long QT Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aguinaga-Meza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Aguinaga-Meza speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Aguinaga-Meza. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aguinaga-Meza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aguinaga-Meza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aguinaga-Meza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.