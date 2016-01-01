Overview of Dr. Melina Kibbe, MD

Dr. Melina Kibbe, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Chicago Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with University of North Carolina Hospital.



Dr. Kibbe works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL with other offices in Chapel Hill, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.