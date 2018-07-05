Overview of Dr. Melinda Afzal, MD

Dr. Melinda Afzal, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Columbia, MD. They graduated from Edward Via Virginia College of Osteopathic Medicine.



Dr. Afzal works at Johns Hopkins Community Physicians - White Marsh in Columbia, MD with other offices in Odenton, MD and Fulton, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, Gestational Diabetes and Intrauterine Growth Restriction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.