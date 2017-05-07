Overview of Dr. Melinda Einfalt, MD

Dr. Melinda Einfalt, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Barrington, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, Advocate Sherman Hospital and Northwest Community Hospital.



Dr. Einfalt works at Prairieview At the Garlands in Barrington, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.