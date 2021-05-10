Dr. Melinda Garcia-Rosell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garcia-Rosell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melinda Garcia-Rosell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Melinda Garcia-Rosell, MD
Dr. Melinda Garcia-Rosell, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga.
Dr. Garcia-Rosell's Office Locations
CHI Memorial Arthritis and Rheumatology725 Glenwood Dr Ste E884, Chattanooga, TN 37404 DirectionsMonday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
This Dr. is a great listener. Would recommend.
About Dr. Melinda Garcia-Rosell, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- Female
- 1952627333
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
Frequently Asked Questions
