Dr. Melinda Schalow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schalow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melinda Schalow, MD
Overview of Dr. Melinda Schalow, MD
Dr. Melinda Schalow, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas- San Antonio Long Medical School and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center.
Dr. Schalow works at
Dr. Schalow's Office Locations
-
1
Hand Surgery2301 Quaker Ave, Lubbock, TX 79410 Directions (806) 776-4772
-
2
22nd Street Office3610 22nd St, Lubbock, TX 79410 Directions (806) 776-4772
-
3
Orthopedic Hand Surgery4102 24th St Ste 407, Lubbock, TX 79410 Directions (806) 725-5109
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- FirstCare Health Plans
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schalow?
Great doctor!!! Her office staff are great also!! Starts with the least invasive treatments first. Overall wonderful attitude toward her patients and their well being.
About Dr. Melinda Schalow, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1386609170
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- U Tx Hlth Sci Ctr
- University of Texas- San Antonio Long Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schalow has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schalow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schalow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schalow works at
Dr. Schalow has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schalow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Schalow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schalow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schalow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schalow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.