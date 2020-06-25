Overview of Dr. Melinda Hart, MD

Dr. Melinda Hart, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Venice, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida and is affiliated with Shorepoint Health Venice.



Dr. Hart works at 21st Century Oncology in Venice, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Lumpectomy, Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Mastectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.