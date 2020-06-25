Dr. Melinda Hart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melinda Hart, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Melinda Hart, MD
Dr. Melinda Hart, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Venice, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida and is affiliated with Shorepoint Health Venice.
Dr. Hart works at
Dr. Hart's Office Locations
-
1
Venice195 Center Rd Ste B, Venice, FL 34285 Directions (941) 492-6227
Hospital Affiliations
- Shorepoint Health Venice
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hart?
Dr Hart is excellent. You will find that she explains everything you need to know. I had 2 pages of questions , some had 3 parts and she answered everyone before I could even ask her. I dont think you will find a better breast cancer surgeon then Dr. Hart
About Dr. Melinda Hart, MD
- General Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1689624207
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hart has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hart accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hart works at
Dr. Hart has seen patients for Lumpectomy, Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Mastectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hart. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hart.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.