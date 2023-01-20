Overview

Dr. Melinda Hawkins, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Swedish Cherry Hill Campus, Swedish Edmonds Campus and Swedish First Hill Campus.



Dr. Hawkins works at Swedish Colon & Rectal Clinic in Seattle, WA with other offices in Edmonds, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Sphincterotomy and Anal or Rectal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.