Dr. Melinda Hawkins, MD
Dr. Melinda Hawkins, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Swedish Cherry Hill Campus, Swedish Edmonds Campus and Swedish First Hill Campus.
Swedish Pediatric Specialty Care1101 Madison St Ste 510, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (206) 386-6600
Stevens Hospital Stevens Memorial Hospital21601 76th Ave W, Edmonds, WA 98026 Directions (425) 640-4150
Puget Sound Cancer Centers21605 76th Ave W Ste 200, Edmonds, WA 98026 Directions (206) 386-6600
Swedish Medical Center747 Broadway, Seattle, WA 98122 Directions (206) 386-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Cherry Hill Campus
- Swedish Edmonds Campus
- Swedish First Hill Campus
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
She was amazing. I was there for a second opinion and I felt Melissa really genuinely listened to me with an open mind.
About Dr. Melinda Hawkins, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Dr. Hawkins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hawkins has seen patients for Sphincterotomy and Anal or Rectal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hawkins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Hawkins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hawkins.
