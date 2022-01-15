Dr. Melinda Huang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melinda Huang, MD
Dr. Melinda Huang, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.
Manhattan Eye Ear and Throat Hospital210 E 64th St, New York, NY 10065 Directions (844) 727-5795Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Lenox Obgyn203 E 62nd St, New York, NY 10065 Directions (917) 688-2624Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
So glad to finally see Dr. Huang again at her new practice: Lenox ObGyn at 203 E 62nd St, New York, NY 10065. She is the most understanding and caring gyno I've had and what a relief it is that she's back!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
