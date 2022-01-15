See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in New York, NY
Super Profile

Dr. Melinda Huang, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.3 (20)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Melinda Huang, MD

Dr. Melinda Huang, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.

Dr. Huang works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Ophthalmology at MEETH in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Huang's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Manhattan Eye Ear and Throat Hospital
    210 E 64th St, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 727-5795
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Lenox Obgyn
    203 E 62nd St, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (917) 688-2624
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lenox Hill Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Ovarian Cysts
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Ovarian Cysts
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Huang?

    Jan 15, 2022
    So glad to finally see Dr. Huang again at her new practice: Lenox ObGyn at 203 E 62nd St, New York, NY 10065. She is the most understanding and caring gyno I've had and what a relief it is that she's back!
    Megan Villa — Jan 15, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Melinda Huang, MD
    About Dr. Melinda Huang, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    NPI Number
    • 1003915919
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Melinda Huang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Huang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Huang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Huang works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Ophthalmology at MEETH in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Huang’s profile.

    Dr. Huang has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Huang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Huang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

