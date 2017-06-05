Overview

Dr. Melinda Jack, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Jack works at CENTRAL OHIO COLON & RECTAL in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags, Anal Fissure and Anoscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.