Dr. Melinda Jack, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Melinda Jack, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Central Ohio Endocrinology5965 E Broad St Ste 120, Columbus, OH 43213 Directions (614) 864-1000
Ohio Health Colon and Rectal Surgery4882 E Main St Ste 220, Columbus, OH 43213 Directions (614) 864-1000
- OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
I saw Dr Jack 3 times and I was in and out of the office in 45 minutes. Dr Jack and her nurse Lisa were very caring and explained all I needed to know. Dr Jack is very quick so I felt pain for a very short time. Overall, the staff and nurses were very friendly and professional.
- General Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1760543177
- Grant Medical Center
- Ohio State University / College of Medicine
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
- UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED
- General Surgery
