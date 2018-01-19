Dr. Keener has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Melinda Keener, MD
Overview of Dr. Melinda Keener, MD
Dr. Melinda Keener, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lake City, FL.
Dr. Keener works at
Dr. Keener's Office Locations
Lake Shore Center for Aesthetics & Plastic Surgery PA263 SW PROFESSIONAL GLN, Lake City, FL 32025 Directions (386) 755-6676
- 2 1460 3rd St S, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250 Directions (904) 832-9076
Daytona Vision Center Inc733 Dunlawton Ave Ste 101, Port Orange, FL 32127 Directions (386) 238-9444
Ed Fraser Memorial Hospital159 N 3rd St, Macclenny, FL 32063 Directions (904) 259-3151
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors' Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Always treated with the upmost professionalism. Truly made me feel like I was part of a collaborative team when it came to my care
About Dr. Melinda Keener, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1861615098
Dr. Keener accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Keener has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Keener works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Keener. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keener.
