Overview of Dr. Melinda Lacerna, MD

Dr. Melinda Lacerna, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Blake Hospital.



Dr. Lacerna works at LA Plastic Surgery & Dermatology, Sarasota, FL in Bradenton, FL with other offices in Sarasota, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.