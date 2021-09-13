Dr. Melinda Lacerna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lacerna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melinda Lacerna, MD
Overview of Dr. Melinda Lacerna, MD
Dr. Melinda Lacerna, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Blake Hospital.
Dr. Lacerna's Office Locations
Bradenton Office4701 MANATEE AVE W, Bradenton, FL 34209 Directions (941) 954-4500
Lacerna Aesthetic Rejuvenation Inc.1274 N Palm Ave, Sarasota, FL 34236 Directions (941) 954-4500
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Blake Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I can’t say enough about the experience I had with Dr. Lacerna. Throughout the whole process, she was available for continual consultation, was compassionate, and totally made me feel at ease. Her facility, her Operating Room, her discretion, and her overall countenance are just very special. I was very specific as to what I wanted, and I am a perfectionist; Dr. Lacerna not only met, but exceeded my discerning expectations. I am now almost 4 months post op, and my body looks amazing, and I feel amazing. Thank you Dr. Lacerna, you are a great doctor, surgeon, and person !! Your Happy Patient, KIMBER !!
About Dr. Melinda Lacerna, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lacerna has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lacerna accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lacerna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Lacerna. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lacerna.
