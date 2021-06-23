Dr. Melinda Marshall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marshall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melinda Marshall, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Jose, CA.
Department of Pediatrics the Permanente276 Hospital Pkwy Bldg 1, San Jose, CA 95119 Directions (408) 972-6884
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Kaiser Permanente
Dr Marshall has been very attentive and very careful and thorough with her patients. She has provided care for me before and after surgery. She is an exceptional surgeon/physician.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1932548047
Dr. Marshall has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marshall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marshall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Marshall. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marshall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marshall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marshall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.