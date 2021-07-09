See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Melinda Miller-Thrasher, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.1 (74)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Melinda Miller-Thrasher, MD

Dr. Melinda Miller-Thrasher, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital Midtown and Piedmont Hospital.

Dr. Miller-Thrasher works at Innovative Women's HealthCare Solutions in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Smyrna, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Miller-Thrasher's Office Locations

    Innovative Women's Healthcare Solutions
    2001 Peachtree Rd NE Ste 650, Atlanta, GA 30309 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 424-1123
    Innovative Women's HealthCare Solutions
    3903 S Cobb Dr SE Ste 105, Smyrna, GA 30080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 424-1123
    Atlanta Pain and Spine Physicians LLC
    3200 Highlands Pkwy Se, Smyrna, GA 30082 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 433-2300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emory University Hospital Midtown
  • Piedmont Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Uterine Fibroids
Symptomatic Menopause
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Uterine Fibroids
Symptomatic Menopause
Chronic Pelvic Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MAPFRE Life Insurance Company of Puerto Rico
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Optima Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vista Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 74 ratings
    Patient Ratings (74)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (6)
    1 Star
    (28)
    Jul 09, 2021
    I have been a patient of Dr. Miller-Thrasher's for several years now- she cared for me during a complicated pregnancy that resulted in the birth of my son! She also provided me with superior care before my pregnancy & thereafter. She is extremely knowledgeable about the management of fibroids and menopause so i have referred family members and friends to her for their treatment - they have all been satisfied with their care. Recently, I saw Dr. Miller-Thrasher for a plastic surgery consult. I was so anxious about the visit and shy to speak about the new topic. However, Dr. Miller-Thrasher (literally) welcomed me with open arms to a BEAUTIFUL med spa and discussed options with me that I had not considered beforehand. She took the time to consider how the surgery would affect me in the long run, how it may affect me having children in the future, and explained all the risk & benefits associated with the procedures. This gave me the comfort I needed to make the best decision.
    Audrey — Jul 09, 2021
    About Dr. Melinda Miller-Thrasher, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1811989965
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • NY Hosp-Bellevue Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
    Undergraduate School
    • Cornell University
