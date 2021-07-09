Overview of Dr. Melinda Miller-Thrasher, MD

Dr. Melinda Miller-Thrasher, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital Midtown and Piedmont Hospital.



Dr. Miller-Thrasher works at Innovative Women's HealthCare Solutions in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Smyrna, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.