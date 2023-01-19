Overview

Dr. Melinda Musick, MD is a Dermatologist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital.



Dr. Musick works at R. Frank Roberts Jr. M.d. P.c. in Huntsville, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Birthmark and Psoriasis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.