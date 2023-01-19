Dr. Melinda Musick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Musick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melinda Musick, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Melinda Musick, MD is a Dermatologist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital.
Dr. Musick works at
Locations
-
1
R. Frank Roberts Jr. M.d. P.c.201 Sivley Rd SW Ste 410, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 536-3738
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntsville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
When I wanted to get a mole removed, I went to my regular doctors office. The office referred me to Dr. Musick. The office staff were extremely nice and so was Dr. Musick. Dr. Musick examined my mole and decided that the best route was through a plastic surgeon, considering the location (around the lip). The referral and surgery after was a pretty easy process and the scar healed nicely. This whole process happened 6-7 years ago and I still use Dr. Musick to this day for any other skin issues I have.
About Dr. Melinda Musick, MD
- Dermatology
- 44 years of experience
- English, German
- 1518912294
Education & Certifications
- Med College Ga
- Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Musick has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Musick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Musick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Musick works at
Dr. Musick has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Birthmark and Psoriasis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Musick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Musick speaks German.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Musick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Musick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Musick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Musick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.