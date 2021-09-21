Overview

Dr. Melinda Nickels, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center and is affiliated with Covenant Childrens Hospital and Covenant Medical Center.



Dr. Nickels works at SWAT Surgical Associates LLP in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.