Dr. Melinda Scott, DO

Sports Medicine
5.0 (5)
Map Pin Small Springfield, OH
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Melinda Scott, DO

Dr. Melinda Scott, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Springfield, OH. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Miami Valley Hospital and Ohio Valley Surgical Hospital.

Dr. Scott works at Orthopedic Associates of Dayton, Inc. in Springfield, OH with other offices in Dayton, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Scott's Office Locations

    Orthopedic Associates of Dayton, Springfield
    140 W Main St Ste 110, Springfield, OH 45502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 280-4988
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Orthopedic Associates of Dayton, South
    8255 Yankee St, Dayton, OH 45458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 280-4988
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
  • Kettering Health Dayton
  • Miami Valley Hospital
  • Ohio Valley Surgical Hospital

Wrist Sprain or Strain
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Joint Drainage
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Joint Drainage

Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 05, 2022
    My first visit seeing dr scott she listened to my primary complaints which I couldn’t get my previous doctor of 5 months to do, she offered me some relief she was even able to get my mri approved, all this my first time seeing her, i was fighting for months for an approval for an mri.. Dr. Scott is a god send, I was so close to giving up and she definitely gave me hope, after going back n forth for over three months with no results , she got the job done in one visit, if that’s not the definition of results, I don’t know what is
    Latisha C — Oct 05, 2022
    About Dr. Melinda Scott, DO

    • Sports Medicine
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • 1356310403
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Melinda Scott, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Scott has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Scott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Scott. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scott.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

