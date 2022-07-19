Dr. Melinda Thacker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thacker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melinda Thacker, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Melinda Thacker, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Med Coll of WI and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Hospital.
Associates In Otolaryngology100 MLK Jr Blvd, Worcester, MA 01608 Directions (508) 757-0330
- Saint Vincent Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Very happy I found Dr. Thacker and that she found the cancerous lesion hiding in my nasal cavity during an examination for a deviated septum. Everything turned out for the best thanks to her knowledge, skills and surgical treatment. I'm physically breathing easier with the septum fix and figuratively breathing easier knowing she skillfully removed the lesion and applied a graft with zero complications. I found her to be very personable and never felt rushed during any of my appointments. She explained everything great and told me what to expect during and after. Easiest review I've ever given.
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- St Elizabeth Hosp Of Boston
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Baylor Coll Med & Affil Hosps
- Med Coll of WI
- University of Wisconsin / Madison
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Otorhinolaryngology
