Dr. Melinda Ukrainski, MD
Dr. Melinda Ukrainski, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.
Cooper Endocrinology at Cherry Hill2339 Route 70 W Fl 3, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Directions (856) 795-3597
- Cooper University Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
I find Dr Ukranski to be a very careing person. She takes the time to listen to your questions and answer them.I would recommend her to my friends and family.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Ukrainski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ukrainski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ukrainski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ukrainski has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ukrainski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ukrainski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ukrainski.
