Dr. Melinda Young, MD
Overview
Dr. Melinda Young, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES.
Locations
Fitness Court The-personal Fit43 Quail Ct Ste 110, Walnut Creek, CA 94596 Directions (925) 944-8880
Ratings & Reviews
I’m not sure what our family would have done without Dr Melinda Young when my boys were little. One of my boys had debilitating anxiety with some OCD and had been misdiagnosed and put on highly inappropriate drugs by a collaboration of two well known Bay Area child psychiatrists and a pediatrician. The other had atypical ADHD and was acting out, under the care of a different child psychiatrist. In both cases, several years apart, Dr Young was able to disentangle the mess, with endless patience and careful prescribing, keeping notes on each incremental change. She put them both on the correct path not only medically but with some down-to-earth talk therapy. Both are doing wonderfully years later. I wish every kid who needs medication could have that chance.
About Dr. Melinda Young, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1700199643
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
