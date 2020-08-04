Dr. Ponniah accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meline Ponniah, MD
Overview of Dr. Meline Ponniah, MD
Dr. Meline Ponniah, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Clinton Township, MI. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital.
Dr. Ponniah works at
Dr. Ponniah's Office Locations
Comprehensive Womans Care PC39200 Garfield Rd Ste B, Clinton Township, MI 48038 Directions (586) 286-6060
St John Hospital and Medical Center22101 Moross Rd, Detroit, MI 48236 Directions (313) 343-4000
Ascension St John Hospital22151 Moross Rd Ste 313, Detroit, MI 48236 Directions (313) 343-3484
St. John Ob Clinic Mssp22201 Moross Rd Ste 370, Detroit, MI 48236 Directions (313) 343-4585
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Finally a doctor that is compassionate and truly listens to her patients concerns. I feel like every time I see her she takes so much time with me and I never feel rushed. Whenever I have a question she calls me back personally. I truly appreciate her professionalism and kindness she puts forth in every appointment I have with her.
About Dr. Meline Ponniah, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1700219979
Education & Certifications
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
