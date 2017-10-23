Dr. Melisa Couey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Couey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melisa Couey, MD
Overview of Dr. Melisa Couey, MD
Dr. Melisa Couey, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chattanooga, TN.
Dr. Couey's Office Locations
Moccasin Bend Mental Health Institute100 Moccasin Bend Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37405 Directions (423) 265-2271
Chattanooga Va Clinic Pharmacy6401 Shallowford Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 893-6500
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkridge Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I worked with Dr. Couey several years ago (no recent connection), and I can personally attest that she is one of the kindest and most conscientious people I know working in the field of psychiatry (and I've met a lot). I would absolutely recommend her strongly to anyone looking for someone who has both a strong grasp of what meds to use when, and especially someone who knows how to connect with her patients in a way that is rare in psychiatry today.
About Dr. Melisa Couey, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Couey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Couey accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Couey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Couey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Couey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Couey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Couey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.