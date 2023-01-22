Overview

Dr. Melissa Abrams, MD is a Dermatologist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Medical School|University Of Medicine and Dentistry Of New Jersey Robert Wood Johnson Medical School.



Dr. Abrams works at DermAssociates Silver Spring in Silver Spring, MD with other offices in Rockville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana Health Plan of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.