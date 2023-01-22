Dr. Melissa Abrams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abrams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melissa Abrams, MD
Overview
Dr. Melissa Abrams, MD is a Dermatologist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Medical School|University Of Medicine and Dentistry Of New Jersey Robert Wood Johnson Medical School.
Dr. Abrams works at
Locations
DermAssociates Silver Spring10313 Georgia Ave Ste 309, Silver Spring, MD 20902 Directions (301) 681-7000Monday8:00am - 4:45pmTuesday8:00am - 4:45pmWednesday8:00am - 4:45pmThursday8:00am - 4:45pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
DermAssociates Rockville15245 Shady Grove Rd Ste 480, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (301) 681-7397Monday8:00am - 4:45pmTuesday8:00am - 4:45pmWednesday8:00am - 4:45pmThursday8:00am - 4:45pmFriday8:00am - 4:45pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicare
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
It took a long time to get an appointment as a new patient and now I see why. This is a very busy practice but we felt like the only patients there. Thank you Dr. Abrams for taking the time to thoroughly explain my daughter's diagnosis, treatment, and plan of care to her.
About Dr. Melissa Abrams, MD
- Dermatology
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern University Memorial Hospital|Northwestern University of Chicago
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital|Northwestern Memorial Hospital Chicago, Il
- Childrens National Medical Center
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Medical School|University Of Medicine and Dentistry Of New Jersey Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Dermatology
