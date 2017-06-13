See All Oncologists in New York, NY
Dr. Melissa Accordino, MD

Medical Oncology
4.0 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Melissa Accordino, MD

Dr. Melissa Accordino, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Accordino works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Accordino's Office Locations

  1. 1
    CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion
    161 Fort Washington Avenue, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations

Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Evaluation Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Aplastic Anemia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Lymphoproliferative Syndrome Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Essential Thrombocytopenia Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Hairy Cell Leukemia Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hematologic Problems Chevron Icon
Histiocytosis Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Immunotherapy Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukemia Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mastocytosis Chevron Icon
Megaloblastic Anemia Chevron Icon
Microcytic Hypochromic Anemia Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myelofibrosis Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Myelpathic Anemia Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pernicious Anemia Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Transfusion Chevron Icon
Ultrasound-Guided Biopsy Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Melissa Accordino, MD

    • Medical Oncology
    Education & Certifications

    • Hematology and Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Melissa Accordino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Accordino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Accordino has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Accordino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Accordino works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Accordino’s profile.

    Dr. Accordino has seen patients for Breast Cancer and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Accordino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Accordino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Accordino.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Accordino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Accordino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

