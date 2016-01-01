Dr. Ackerman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Melissa Ackerman, MD
Overview of Dr. Melissa Ackerman, MD
Dr. Melissa Ackerman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center.
Dr. Ackerman's Office Locations
Saint Peter's University Hospital254 Easton Ave, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 745-8600
Hospital Affiliations
- Princeton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Melissa Ackerman, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1093877466
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
