Dr. Melissa Adams, MD
Dr. Melissa Adams, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Cordova, TN. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans.
Dr. Adams' Office Locations
Pediatrics East - Charles Bagley RN8110 WALNUT RUN RD, Cordova, TN 38018 Directions (901) 522-5188
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Pediatrics
- English
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
Dr. Adams has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adams accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Adams. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adams.
