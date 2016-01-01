Overview

Dr. Melissa Baylor, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Dover, PA. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Upmc Memorial and WellSpan York Hospital.



Dr. Baylor works at Davenshire Medical Center in Dover, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.