Dr. Melissa Bayne, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Melissa Bayne, DO is a Women's Health Medicine Specialist in Fremont, MI. They specialize in Women's Health Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Midwestern University - Downers Grove Campus (COM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital, Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial, Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital and Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital.
Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial Hospital212 S Sullivan Ave, Fremont, MI 49412 Directions (231) 843-2591
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital
- Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial
- Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital
- Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Bayne is an amazing provider she really cares and listens and her bed side manners are perfect I can't thank dr Bayne for all she has done and willing to do in the past almost 6 years
- Women's Health Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1821216607
Education & Certifications
- SCS/MSUCOM/Metro Health - University of Michigan (GME)
- Midwestern University - Downers Grove Campus (COM)
