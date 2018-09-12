Overview

Dr. Melissa Becker, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mansfield, OH. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Avita Ontario and Ohiohealth Mansfield Hospital.



Dr. Becker works at Julie Burkhart, CNP in Mansfield, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.