Dr. Melissa Bernbaum, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Melissa Bernbaum, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Bay Shore, NY. They completed their fellowship with New York University (Neurophysiology), Clinical Fellowships
Dr. Bernbaum works at
Locations
South Shore University Hospital301 E Main St, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Directions (631) 968-7468
- 2 270 Park Ave Fl 3, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (631) 351-2798
South Shore Neurologic Associates712 Main St, Islip, NY 11751 Directions (631) 666-3939
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
- North Shore University Hospital
- Saint Charles Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Nothing shy of fantastic! attention to detail, devoted, pleasant personality, understanding. These are just a few characteristics I encountered with my office visit with Dr. Bernbaum. I’d highly recommend her as a physician
About Dr. Melissa Bernbaum, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- English
- 1720258239
Education & Certifications
- New York University (Neurophysiology), Clinical Fellowships
- New York University
- Winthrop University Hospital
- Clinical Neurophysiology, Epilepsy and Neurology
