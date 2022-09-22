Dr. Boyette has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Melissa Boyette, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Melissa Boyette, MD
Dr. Melissa Boyette, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med|Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med|University Of South Florida School Of Medicine|University Of South Florida School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Blake Hospital, Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Manatee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Boyette works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Boyette's Office Locations
-
1
Coastal Orthopedics8000 Fl64 # East, Bradenton, FL 34212 Directions (941) 274-4170
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Blake Hospital
- Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
- Manatee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health
- Freedom Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- RockPort Health Care
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Boyette?
Outstanding. My husband visited numerous doctors assuming his his bilateral hand numbness was a spine issue. Dr. Boyette's colleague at Coastal Ortho actually made the referral. She is honest, quick, and thorough. She is careful to keep outcome expectations realistic which is important during the postoperative period. Dr. Boyette is impressive.
About Dr. Melissa Boyette, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1831340405
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York Upstate Medical University|State University Of New York-Upstate Medical University
- Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med|Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med|University Of South Florida School Of Medicine|University Of South Florida School Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boyette accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boyette has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boyette works at
Dr. Boyette has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Dupuytren's Contracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boyette on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Boyette. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boyette.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boyette, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boyette appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.