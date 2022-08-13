Dr. Melissa Boyles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boyles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melissa Boyles, MD
Overview of Dr. Melissa Boyles, MD
Dr. Melissa Boyles, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Boyles' Office Locations
Women Physicians in Obgyn Inc.3525 Olentangy River Rd Ste 6350, Columbus, OH 43214 Directions (614) 263-2503
Women Physicians in Ob-gyn Inc5080 Bradenton Ave Ste B, Dublin, OH 43017 Directions (614) 734-3347
Hospital Affiliations
- OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’m so thankful that I chose this practice for both of my pregnancies. Dr. Boyles is wonderful, appointments are always on time, and questions are always answered. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Melissa Boyles, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1235176645
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boyles has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boyles accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boyles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boyles has seen patients for Amniocentesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boyles on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Boyles. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boyles.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boyles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boyles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.