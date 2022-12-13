Overview of Dr. Melissa Brown, MD

Dr. Melissa Brown, MD is an Urology Specialist in Rapid City, SD. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Monument Health Rapid City Hospital and Sanford Aberdeen Medical Center.



Dr. Brown works at Monument Health Rapid City Clinic in Rapid City, SD. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.