Dr. Melissa Brown, MD
Overview of Dr. Melissa Brown, MD
Dr. Melissa Brown, MD is an Urology Specialist in Rapid City, SD. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Monument Health Rapid City Hospital and Sanford Aberdeen Medical Center.
Dr. Brown's Office Locations
Monument Health Rapid City Clinic2805 5th St, Rapid City, SD 57701 Directions (605) 755-5700
Hospital Affiliations
- Monument Health Rapid City Hospital
- Sanford Aberdeen Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Brown was so helpful and friendly, before, during and after my visit/procedure. Was ready to answer any questions and was always met with useful information that helped me understand everything.
About Dr. Melissa Brown, MD
- Urology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1679557391
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown has seen patients for Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
