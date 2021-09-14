See All Oncologists in Pittsburgh, PA
Dr. Melissa Burgess, MD

Medical Oncology
4.8 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Melissa Burgess, MD

Dr. Melissa Burgess, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, Forbes Hospital, Indiana Regional Medical Center, Jefferson Hospital, Uniontown Hospital, Upmc Altoona, Upmc East and UPMC Presbyterian.

Dr. Burgess works at UPMC Hillman Cancer Center And Oncology in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Soft Tissue Sarcoma, Osteosarcoma and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Burgess' Office Locations

  1. 1
    UPMC Cancer Pavilion Surgical
    5150 Centre Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 692-4724
  2. 2
    UPMC Hillman Cancer Center
    5115 Centre Ave Fl 2, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 692-4724

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center
  • Forbes Hospital
  • Indiana Regional Medical Center
  • Jefferson Hospital
  • Uniontown Hospital
  • Upmc Altoona
  • Upmc East
  • UPMC Presbyterian

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Osteosarcoma
Secondary Malignancies
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Osteosarcoma
Secondary Malignancies

Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bleeding Disorders
Bone Cancer
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Lung Cancer
Merkel Cell Carcinoma
Neutropenia
Skin Cancer
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Bile Duct Cancer
Brain Cancer
Breast Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Fallopian Tube Cancer
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Kaposi's Sarcoma
Kidney Cancer
Leukocytosis
Liver Cancer
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Meningiomas
Myeloma
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Nodular Lymphoma
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Ovarian Cancer
Pancreatic Cancer
Pancytopenia
Plasmapheresis
Prostate Cancer
Purpura
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Reticulosarcoma
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Thrombocytosis
Thyroid Cancer
Uterine Cancer
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 14, 2021
    She is highly recommended. I found her & her Assoc's personable, knowledgeable, honest, attentive, & impressively competent. My suggested treatment will ensue w/my Trust in her Expertise.
    — Sep 14, 2021
    About Dr. Melissa Burgess, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1497982649
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • DREXEL UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Medical Oncology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Melissa Burgess, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burgess is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Burgess has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Burgess has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Burgess works at UPMC Hillman Cancer Center And Oncology in Pittsburgh, PA. View the full address on Dr. Burgess’s profile.

    Dr. Burgess has seen patients for Soft Tissue Sarcoma, Osteosarcoma and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burgess on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Burgess. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burgess.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burgess, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burgess appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

