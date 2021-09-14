Dr. Melissa Burgess, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burgess is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melissa Burgess, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Melissa Burgess, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, Forbes Hospital, Indiana Regional Medical Center, Jefferson Hospital, Uniontown Hospital, Upmc Altoona, Upmc East and UPMC Presbyterian.
UPMC Cancer Pavilion Surgical5150 Centre Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 Directions (412) 692-4724
UPMC Hillman Cancer Center5115 Centre Ave Fl 2, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 Directions (412) 692-4724
Hospital Affiliations
- Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center
- Forbes Hospital
- Indiana Regional Medical Center
- Jefferson Hospital
- Uniontown Hospital
- Upmc Altoona
- Upmc East
- UPMC Presbyterian
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- UPMC
She is highly recommended. I found her & her Assoc's personable, knowledgeable, honest, attentive, & impressively competent. My suggested treatment will ensue w/my Trust in her Expertise.
- DREXEL UNIVERSITY
Dr. Burgess has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burgess accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burgess has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burgess has seen patients for Soft Tissue Sarcoma, Osteosarcoma and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burgess on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Burgess. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burgess.
