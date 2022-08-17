Overview

Dr. Melissa Burnett, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Wellesley, MA. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Dermatology. They graduated from University of Vermont College of Medicine and is affiliated with Newton - Wellesley Hospital.



Dr. Burnett works at Dermatology Partners in Wellesley, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Athlete's Foot, Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.