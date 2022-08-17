Dr. Melissa Burnett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burnett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melissa Burnett, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Melissa Burnett, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Wellesley, MA. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Dermatology. They graduated from University of Vermont College of Medicine and is affiliated with Newton - Wellesley Hospital.
Dr. Burnett works at
Locations
Dermatology Partners65 Walnut St Ste 480, Wellesley, MA 02481 Directions (781) 431-7733
Hospital Affiliations
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I brought our son to Dr. Burnett for early onset Androgenetic Alopecia. She was incredibly attentive and sensitive to our concerns. She answered questions thoroughly and was not rushed. I would recommend her very highly. She has a very good bedside manners and communicates very well.
About Dr. Melissa Burnett, MD
- Pediatric Dermatology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Italian, Korean, Polish, Russian, Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese
- 1407837818
Education & Certifications
- University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- University of Vermont College of Medicine
- Pediatric Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burnett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burnett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burnett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burnett works at
Dr. Burnett has seen patients for Athlete's Foot, Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burnett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Burnett speaks Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Italian, Korean, Polish, Russian, Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Burnett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burnett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burnett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burnett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.