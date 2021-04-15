Dr. Melissa Calderon, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Calderon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melissa Calderon, DDS
Overview
Dr. Melissa Calderon, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Cordova, TN. They specialize in Dentistry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of TN Health Sciences Center.
Dr. Calderon works at
Locations
American Family Dentistry Cordova8095 Macon Rd Ste 109, Cordova, TN 38018 Directions (901) 587-7537
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Cigna
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Dominion Insurance
- EmblemHealth
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Calderon?
They are the best! They all take the time to listen and explain things. Very willing to give alternate treatments that might be less expensive. So friendly! So caring!
About Dr. Melissa Calderon, DDS
- Dentistry
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of TN Health Sciences Center
