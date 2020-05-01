Dr. Melissa Camouse, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Camouse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melissa Camouse, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Melissa Camouse, DO is a Dermatologist in El Segundo, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Lake Erie College Of Osteopathic Medicin--Erie and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Locations
El Segundo Dermatology713 N Douglas St, El Segundo, CA 90245 Directions (310) 906-2788Monday9:30am - 5:00pmTuesday9:30am - 5:00pmWednesday9:30am - 5:00pm
Clear Dermatology23456 Hawthorne Blvd Ste 100, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 540-5272Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Health Net
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very competent and engaged. Good office staff as well
About Dr. Melissa Camouse, DO
- Dermatology
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Reserve U/U Hosp Of Cleveland
- Lake Erie College Of Osteopathic Medicin--Erie
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Camouse has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Camouse accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Camouse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Camouse has seen patients for Acne and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Camouse on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Camouse. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Camouse.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Camouse, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Camouse appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.