Overview of Dr. Melissa Carlson, MD

Dr. Melissa Carlson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Belle Glade, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with Wellington Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Carlson works at Lakeside Medical Center in Belle Glade, FL with other offices in West Palm Beach, FL, Wellington, FL and Mangonia Park, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.