Dr. Melissa Carry, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Melissa Carry, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital - Dallas, Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie and Baylor University Medical Center.
Dr. Carry works at
Locations
Cardiology Consultants of Texas621 N Hall St Ste 400, Dallas, TX 75226 Directions (469) 800-7400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital - Dallas
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie
- Baylor University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
takes the time to listen to your concerns and thoroughly explains everything
About Dr. Melissa Carry, MD
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1386618510
Education & Certifications
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
