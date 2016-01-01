Dr. Melissa Chambers, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chambers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melissa Chambers, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Melissa Chambers, DO is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ.
Dr. Chambers works at
Locations
1
Phoenix Children's Medical Group1920 E Cambridge Ave Ste 301, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 837-1683
2
Phoenix Children's Medical Group20325 N 51st Ave Ste 116, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (623) 250-0196
Hospital Affiliations
- Phoenix Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Melissa Chambers, DO
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Pediatric Endocrinology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chambers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
