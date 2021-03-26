Dr. Chappell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Melissa Chappell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Melissa Chappell, MD
Dr. Melissa Chappell, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Evergreen Park, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Chappell works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Chappell's Office Locations
-
1
Associated Urological Specialists LLC2850 W 95th St, Evergreen Park, IL 60805 Directions (708) 422-5090
-
2
Meridian Partners625 N Michigan Ave Ste 2550, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 640-7740
Hospital Affiliations
- Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chappell?
I like her bedside manners. She listened to me and with talk therapy and meditation I felt better. I was in bad shape. She saved My Life!
About Dr. Melissa Chappell, MD
- Psychiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1881647576
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Internal Medicine and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chappell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chappell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chappell works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Chappell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chappell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chappell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chappell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.