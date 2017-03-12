Dr. Melissa Chiang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chiang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melissa Chiang, MD
Overview
Dr. Melissa Chiang, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Spring, TX. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Yale University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest.
Locations
Integrated Aesthetics5061 Fm 2920 Rd, Spring, TX 77388 Directions (281) 829-8288
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr. Chiang several times for various issues as has my son. Dr. Chiang is one of the most considerate and informed dermatologists that I have ever met. Her quiet approach allows you to explain exactly what is concerning you and her surgical technique is wonderful! She recommends only what you need, and was very concerned about what my insurance would cover before we proceeded. Her staff has always been kind and professional. I do not hesitate to recommend Dr. Chiang! She is terrific!
About Dr. Melissa Chiang, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1568531739
Education & Certifications
- Chief Resident - Dermatology - Medical College of Wisconsin
- Yale University School of Medicine
- University of Southern California - B.A
- Dermatology
Dr. Chiang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
