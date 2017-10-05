Dr. Melissa Chinn, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chinn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melissa Chinn, DO
Overview of Dr. Melissa Chinn, DO
Dr. Melissa Chinn, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mount Vernon, WA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Whidbeyhealth Medical Center.
Dr. Chinn works at
Dr. Chinn's Office Locations
Chinn Gyn LLC111 S 12th St, Mount Vernon, WA 98274 Directions (360) 678-0831
Hospital Affiliations
- Whidbeyhealth Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Chinn is amazing. She truly cares for her patients and I am so lucky to have her taking care of me.
About Dr. Melissa Chinn, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1336125343
Education & Certifications
- Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chinn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chinn accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chinn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Chinn. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chinn.
