Dr. Cirillo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Melissa Cirillo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Melissa Cirillo, MD
Dr. Melissa Cirillo, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from Michigan State U, College of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. Cirillo works at
Dr. Cirillo's Office Locations
-
1
Novant Health Pediatric Neurology1900 Randolph Rd Ste 1010, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (704) 384-1390
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cirillo?
Dr. Cirillo is my daughter’s neurologist and I highly recommend her. We were going to a different neurologist initially and felt like we were being rushed through and not properly evaluated. Dr. Cirillo takes the time to thoroughly evaluate my daughter and we feel that her diagnosis is well thought out with careful deliberation. My daughter also enjoys Dr. Cirillo’s personality and bed side manner and looks forward to her appointments.
About Dr. Melissa Cirillo, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1952564015
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State U, College of Human Medicine
- Epilepsy
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cirillo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cirillo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cirillo works at
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Cirillo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cirillo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cirillo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cirillo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.