See All Pediatric Neurologists in Charlotte, NC
Dr. Melissa Cirillo, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Melissa Cirillo, MD

Pediatric Neurology
3.7 (24)
Call for new patient details
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Melissa Cirillo, MD

Dr. Melissa Cirillo, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from Michigan State U, College of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.

Dr. Cirillo works at Novant Health Pediatric Neurology & Sleep - Randolph in Charlotte, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Pediatric Neurology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Shana Wallace, MD
Dr. Shana Wallace, MD
3.2 (22)
View Profile
Sandra Harris, PNP
Sandra Harris, PNP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Lauren Kiser, PNP
Lauren Kiser, PNP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.

Dr. Cirillo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Pediatric Neurology
    1900 Randolph Rd Ste 1010, Charlotte, NC 28207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 384-1390

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
  • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Evoked Potential Test
Dementia Evaluation
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Evoked Potential Test
Dementia Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Acrocephalosyndactyly Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Leukodystrophy Chevron Icon
Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Cirillo?

    Aug 27, 2019
    Dr. Cirillo is my daughter’s neurologist and I highly recommend her. We were going to a different neurologist initially and felt like we were being rushed through and not properly evaluated. Dr. Cirillo takes the time to thoroughly evaluate my daughter and we feel that her diagnosis is well thought out with careful deliberation. My daughter also enjoys Dr. Cirillo’s personality and bed side manner and looks forward to her appointments.
    — Aug 27, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Melissa Cirillo, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Melissa Cirillo, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Cirillo to family and friends

    Dr. Cirillo's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Cirillo

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Melissa Cirillo, MD.

    About Dr. Melissa Cirillo, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1952564015
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Michigan State U, College of Human Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Epilepsy
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cirillo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cirillo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cirillo works at Novant Health Pediatric Neurology & Sleep - Randolph in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Dr. Cirillo’s profile.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Cirillo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cirillo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cirillo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cirillo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Melissa Cirillo, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.