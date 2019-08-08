Dr. Melissa Kline Clements, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kline Clements is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melissa Kline Clements, MD
Overview
Dr. Melissa Kline Clements, MD is a Dermatologist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Dermatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH.
Dr. Kline Clements works at
Locations
-
1
Melissa K Clements MD6301 Waterford Blvd Ste 100, Oklahoma City, OK 73118 Directions (405) 843-7401
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kline Clements?
I love Dr. Clements and her staff. Her laser work on my skin has given me a new self-confidence. I did not believe such results were possible!
About Dr. Melissa Kline Clements, MD
- Dermatology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1114079597
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kline Clements has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kline Clements has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kline Clements works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kline Clements. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kline Clements.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kline Clements, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kline Clements appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.