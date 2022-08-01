Dr. Crenshaw has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Melissa Crenshaw, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Melissa Crenshaw, MD
Dr. Melissa Crenshaw, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They graduated from Indiana Univiversity School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Crenshaw works at
Dr. Crenshaw's Office Locations
Memorial Health Physicians - Women's Care Islands4750 Waters Ave Ste 400, Savannah, GA 31404 Directions (912) 350-5937
Georgia Eye Institute Inc.241 Silverwood Commercial Dr, Rincon, GA 31326 Directions (912) 826-8820
Lexington Ave1101 Lexington Ave, Savannah, GA 31404 Directions (912) 350-9633Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've had both my babies with her (2019 and 2021) and great experiences both time. She is very patient and let me labor how I wanted to. She came to check on me several times as I labored to see how I was doing and was there when I was ready to deliver the baby. Excellent care. I always felt heard and cared for with her
About Dr. Melissa Crenshaw, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1770522930
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Medical Center
- Indiana Univiversity School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Crenshaw accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Crenshaw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Crenshaw has seen patients for Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and C-Section, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Crenshaw on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Crenshaw. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crenshaw.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crenshaw, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crenshaw appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.