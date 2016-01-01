Dr. Melissa Cunningham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cunningham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melissa Cunningham, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Melissa Cunningham, MD
Dr. Melissa Cunningham, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from PA STATE UNIV COLL OF MED|Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Cunningham works at
Dr. Cunningham's Office Locations
-
1
MUSC Health West Ashley Medical Pavilion - Epic Center2060 Sam Rittenberg Blvd # E708, Charleston, SC 29407 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cunningham?
About Dr. Melissa Cunningham, MD
- Rheumatology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1689751844
Education & Certifications
- Medical Univ of SC
- Medical Univ of SC
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SC
- PA STATE UNIV COLL OF MED|Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cunningham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cunningham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Cunningham using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Cunningham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cunningham works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Cunningham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cunningham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cunningham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cunningham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.