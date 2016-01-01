Overview of Dr. Melissa Cunningham, MD

Dr. Melissa Cunningham, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from PA STATE UNIV COLL OF MED|Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Cunningham works at MUSC Health West Ashley Medical Pavilion - Epic Center in Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.