Dr. Melissa Devito, MD
Overview of Dr. Melissa Devito, MD
Dr. Melissa Devito, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Salisbury, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana and is affiliated with Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional.
Dr. Devito's Office Locations
Salisbury Diagnostic and Breast Center145 E Carroll St, Salisbury, MD 21801 Directions (410) 912-5785
Tidalhealth Peninsula100 E Carroll St, Salisbury, MD 21801 Directions (410) 548-2600MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Melissa Devito, MD
- General Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University of Louisiana
- General Surgery
