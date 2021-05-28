Dr. Melissa Dillmon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dillmon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melissa Dillmon, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Melissa Dillmon, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Rome, GA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard and is affiliated with Adventhealth Redmond and Floyd Medical Center.
Harbin Clinic Medical Oncology255 W 5th St SW, Rome, GA 30165 Directions (706) 528-9110
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Redmond
- Floyd Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She saved my life. I was diagnosed with stage III NSCLC that was non operable in October 2020. I was given a 3% to 7% chance of survival by diagnosing doctor. I seen Mellisa in the end of Oct. She convinced me to take radiation and chemo. She stayed on top of my side effects and made my experience very very bearable. She killed my cancer and saved my life in 3 months. Thank you Dr Dillmon
- Medical Oncology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1790845071
Education & Certifications
- University Of Al Hospital
- Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard
